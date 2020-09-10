‘Game of Thrones’ Star Diana Rigg Passes Away at 82

WENN

The actress who once played a Bond girl in 007 movie ‘On Her Majesty’s Secret Service’ has passed away at the age 82 in her home surrounded by her family.

Actress Diana Rigg has died aged 82.

The Emmy and Tony-winning British actress, who shot to fame in the 1960s with her performance as seductive spy Emma Peel on “The Avengers“, passed away “peacefully early this morning,” her agent told BBC News on Thursday (10Sep20).

“She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time,” they added.

Rigg enjoyed a varied career with numerous starring roles, including playing ill-fated Bond girl Tracy di Vicenzo opposite 007 actor George Lazenby” in “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service” in 1969.

She went on to gain a new following decades later as the cunning Lady Olenna Tyrell on “Game of Thrones“. She was nominated for four Emmys for her work on the show.

Rigg won her Tony in 1994 for playing the title role in Medea, a performance which also earned her an Olivier Award nomination in London’s West End. She was nominated three other times for “Abelard and Heloise” in 1971, “The Misanthrope” in 1975, and for her turn as Mrs. Higgins in a 2018 Broadway revival of “My Fair Lady“.

In 1997, she received her lone Emmy for portraying the antagonistic head housekeeper Mrs. Danvers in a PBS adaptation of Daphne du Maurier’s “Rebecca“.

Rigg was made a Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) in Queen Elizabeth II’s 1988 New Year Honours and a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) for services to drama in the 1994 Birthday Honours.