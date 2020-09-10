Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade & Zaya Getting REALITY SHOW!!

Actress Gabrielle Union and her ex-NBA star husband, Dwyane Wade, are trying to get a reality show deal – as there is a TON of interest in their family. has confirmed that Gabby and Dwyane have been pitching all the networks – on a new reality show about their blended family.

They do have an interesting family. Dwyane’s oldest son Zaire is trying to get into a top college basketball program, and his middle child is a transgender. His youngest daughter Kaavia (with Gabby) is also the cutest thing in the world.

So the family should make for GREAT television.

According to a Hollywood snitch, it’s Gabrielle Union who is pushing for the show. The snitch told that Gabby is “actively looking for something reality based – so she can showcase her loving blended family with D-wade.”

Right now she’s been talking to streaming platforms like Netflix and Hulu and Quibi.

Don’t worry – the show won’t be ratchet, at least not intentionally. MTO’s insider tells us that Gabby will have full control of the show. She explained, “The show is supposed to showcase a successful black family. Its more documentary like than ratchet.”