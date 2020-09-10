First Full ‘Dune’ Trailer Sees Timothee Chalamet’s Painful Training

Depicted as a sort of reluctant hero, Chalamet’s Paul Atreides is prepared to rule people as his father is about to lose the planet Arrakis awarded to him.

Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for its highly-anticipated epic film, “Dune“. From director Denis Villeneuve, the sci-fi movie follows Timothee Chalamet‘s main character Paul Atreides, the scion of House Atreides.

The young royal is depicted as a reluctant hero, who rises to lead a war in a desolate, dangerous mining planet known as Arrakis, which is awarded to his father Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac). “There’s something happening to me. There’s something awakening in my mind and I can’t control it,” Paul says in the video.

As Paul sees a crusade in his dream, Gaius Helen Mohiam (Charlotte Rampling) warns him that his father is about to lose the planet Arrakis. Under the guidance of Gaius, Paul learns how to rule people though her teaching method sometimes includes a painful test.

“Is the mental part of him stronger than the animal part? That was very important for [‘Dune’ author] Frank Herbert,” Villeneuve explains the painful training to EW. “At some point in the Dune history, the human brain will reach a level of control where there’s no more computers in that universe, so the brain is trained to be able to make insane calculations and have control over your body. Paul, having some Bene Gesserit training, needed to be tested to see if he can use this power for the good of humanity.”

Gurney Halleck (Josh Brolin) is Paul’s sparring partner in a sword fight, while there’s a glimpse of Jason Momoa‘s Duncan Idaho, who is also one of Paul’s mentors. Zendaya Coleman‘s Chani is a mysterious woman who appears in Paul’s dream and will later become his love interest.

“Dune” is based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 sci-fi novel of the same name, which was previously adapted into a 1984 movie and multiple TV miniseries. The upcoming film will cover the first-half of the book, with a planned sequel handling the rest.

The star-studded cast also includes Rebecca Ferguson (II) as Paul’s mother Lady Jessica Atreides, Dave Bautista as Glossu Rabban, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and Chang Chen as Dr. Wellington Yueh among others. Villeneuve co-wrote the script with Jon Spaihts and Eric Roth. The movie is scheduled to be released in the United States in IMAX and 3D on December 18.