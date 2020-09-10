Federal Court of Appeal dismisses incumbents appeal regarding CRTC wholesale rates

The Federal Court of Appeal has ruled in favour of smaller carriers and has dismissed the incumbents’ appeal of the CRTC’s lowered wholesale rates.
The incumbents had argued that the CRTC erred in law or jurisdiction when it introduced lowered wholesale rates in August 2019. However, the court has found that the CRTC did not infringe on the law or jurisdiction with its decision.
“The appellants have not demonstrated any error of law or jurisdiction arising out of any breach of procedural fairness or arbitrary decision-making,” the decision reads.
“Their concerns center in largest part on the methods chosen by the Commission and the Commission’s conclusions when it applied those methods to the evidence before it. The Commission may adopt and apply any method it considers appropriate for determining rates.”
In August 2019, the CRTC lowered wholesale rates that larger carriers can charge internet service providers (ISPs) and also ordered them to make payments to compensate for the previously higher rates.
Wholesale rates are paid by competitors, like TekSavvy and Distributel, which then get access to high-speed networks from incumbents like Bell, Rogers, and Telus. Rates are set so that incumbents can charge for this access after the CRTC reviews information regarding how much it costs to operate networks.
Rogers, Shaw Communications, Eastlink, Cogeco, and Vidéotron in a joint venture, and Bell independently, appealed the regulatory decision.
The court has now stated that the appeals have been dismissed and had ordered the appellants to pay the costs of the appeal to TekSavvy and the Canadian Network Operators Consortium.
Further, the court notes that “the Cable Carriers’ assertion that the Commission ignored evidence is unfounded. Their real complaint is with how the CRTC interpreted and applied the facts before it.”
The decision comes as Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains recently released a statement siding with the larger telecoms saying the Governor in Council believes that the CRTC’s lowered rates from August 2019 do not balance the policy objectives of the wholesale services framework and that the rates may undermine investment, particularly in rural and remote areas.
It’s possible that the incumbents will now take the fight against the lowered wholesale rates to the Supreme Court.
More to come…