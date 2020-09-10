Famous Dex Calls King Von A ‘B*tch” For Letting Tekashi 6ix9ine Visit O Block

Famous Dex took to social media to call out Chicago rapper King Von for allowing Tekashi 6ix9ine to head to the city’s O Block and leave unharmed.

“King Von you a bitch,” he said. “Suck my dick. You got 6ix9ine coming to O Block. Yo bitch ass is on something. Hoe-ass n*gga.”

He didn’t stop there:

“Go get on 6ix9ine ass before you say anything about me. Cause he all on y’all block. Disrespecting y’all dead n*ggas.”

He then spits a freestyle.

“I cut my dreads off and I can’t wait to see you bitch. Like usual, seeing all these bitch n*ggas like usual. N*ggas from Chicago and they doing too much. But whole time 6ix9ine is on your sh*t, f*ck, 6ix9ine came to y’all O Block doing all that sh*t. Now I’m getting money you want to be on my cock. Whole time you a bitch and I know you not going to pop.”