Famous Dex Calls King Von A ‘B*tch” For Letting Tekashi 6ix9ine Visit O Block

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
24

Famous Dex took to social media to call out Chicago rapper King Von for allowing Tekashi 6ix9ine to head to the city’s O Block and leave unharmed.

“King Von you a bitch,” he said. “Suck my dick. You got 6ix9ine coming to O Block. Yo bitch ass is on something. Hoe-ass n*gga.”

He didn’t stop there:

“Go get on 6ix9ine ass before you say anything about me. Cause he all on y’all block. Disrespecting y’all dead n*ggas.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR