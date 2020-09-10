Ashley Carman / The Verge:
Facebook is piloting Campus, a section specifically designed for college students to interact with peers at their school, at 30 universities around the US — A place for college students to talk about school,nbsp; — Facebook is getting back to its roots today with the launch of a new product called Campus …
Facebook is piloting Campus, a section specifically designed for college students to interact with peers at their school, at 30 universities around the US (Ashley Carman/The Verge)
Ashley Carman / The Verge: