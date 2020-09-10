Every day, 34 Canadians die from preventable infections

A newly-published study from SickKids Hospital finds one solution helps vulnerable patients avoid hospitals by killing superbugs and preventing bloodstream infections

Powerful KiteLock™ 4% venous catheter lock solution, available by Canadian company SterileCare,

proven to significantly reduce preventable infections

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Every single day, an estimated 34 Canadians1 die of preventable bloodstream infections acquired during hospitalization. A three-year study of pediatric patients with intestinal failure by the Hospital for Sick Children, University of Toronto and McMaster’s Children’s Hospital, McMaster University, found that use of KiteLockTM 4% solution is effective in significantly reducing catheter bloodstream infections and occlusions in pediatric patients who require prolonged use venous catheters. According to the National Institute of Health, 80% of these infections are caused by the formation of bacterial biofilm, many harbouring harmful bacteria such as superbugs in prolonged-use venous catheters, commonly used by vulnerable patients receiving chemotherapy, dialysis, nutrition or drug therapy.

During an infectious disease outbreak like COVID-19, adult and pediatric patients with compromised immune systems need to avoid hospitalization at all costs. Prevention of infections associated with prolonged-use venous catheters is vital to keeping these patients out of hospital.

Based on data from four years of use in Canada, KiteLock™ 4% catheter lock solution drastically reduces the rate of infections leading to hospitalizations and repeated use of antibiotics. This can also be lifesaving for hospitalized COVID-19 patients with these venous catheters, for whom secondary bloodstream infections can significantly slow recovery or even lead to death.

Increased peace of mind for patients and care providers

A reduced rate of infection has a significant impact on lives of patients like Keira, 14, who suffers from intestinal failure and has had to wear a prolonged-use venous catheter since a very young age. Prior to using KiteLock™ 4%, it was a common occurrence for Keira’s line to block, requiring her family to rush her to emergency on a regular basis.

“Keira absolutely loves to swim and be in the water with her brother. Before Kitelock™ 4%, I would dread these wonderful moments because when we would hook her catheter back up, often her line wouldn’t work. She was so prone to blockages that these became really stressful times; after so much fun, late in the day, when the line wouldn’t work, we’d have to pack a bag and head to the hospital. It felt like defeat and disappointment for all of us as a family,” shares Keira’s mom, Seana. “Since Keira started on Kitelock™ 4% four years ago, she has not been to the hospital once for a line blockage – it’s been life-changing for all of us!”

For care providers, the use of KiteLock™ 4% yields a positive outcome, unmatched until now. “KiteLock™ 4% offers our patients a safe, easy-to-use, effective option to prevent central venous catheter-associated bloodstream infections. We have a high-risk population of kids who depend on their central lines for long-term home parenteral nutrition,” says Dr. Nikhil Pai, Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Medical Lead of the Complex Nutrition Services at McMaster Children’s Hospital. “Keeping their lines clean and functional over the long-term prevents catastrophic outcomes in these patients. Our experience using KiteLock™ 4% so far has been positive.”

Saving lives, saving precious resources

Another recently-published three-year study of adult patients at high risk for central venous access device occlusion and catheter-related infection by Providence Health Care’s St. Paul’s Hospital, found that use of KiteLockTM 4% solution is effective in reducing venous catheter infections by 71% and eliminating occlusions.The study also shows that the use of KiteLock™ 4% helped significantly avoid or reduce hospital stays and represented a whopping 63% reduction in cost over 24 months.

An effective solution saving lives during COVID-19

“At SterileCare, we want to ensure as many vulnerable patients as possible feel confident that their venous catheters will not become a source of potentially deadly infection, helping them avoid those unnecessary hospital visits. These events are very stressful at any time for patients, but especially so in the context of a widespread viral outbreak like COVID-19”, says SterileCare CEO, Karen Mueller. “This is why KiteLock™ 4% is an effective solution that can bring peace of mind to patients.”

About SterileCare

Founded in 2011 with the vision to decrease the risk of widely reported and unnecessary hospital-acquired infections, SterileCare produces, markets and distributes KiteLock™ 4% catheter lock solution globally. This Canadian-owned and operated company, based in Markham, Ontario, is dedicated to fighting against the threat of serious infections with a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution, in line with global action plans on antimicrobial resistance.

1 According to the World Health Organization (“WHO”), the US has an overall hospital-acquired infection (“HAI”) rate of 4.5% compared to 11.6% in Canada. This data suggests that currently there are about 50,000 CLABSIs in Canada each year with corresponding deaths of 12,500/year (or 34 per day) in Canada. Source: “The burden of healthcare-associated infection world-wide: a summary.” 2011, World Health Organization.