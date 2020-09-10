Entire Police Command Staff Resign Following Death Of Daniel Prude

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

The Mayor of Rochester, New York, announced that the city’s Police Department Command Staff has announced its retirement following the death of Daniel Prude.

Prude was suffering from acute mental health problems when police were called. Officers found him running naked in the street in light snowfall and restrained him with a “spit hood,” which is designed to protect police from saliva.

On the body camera, one officer is seen pressing down on Prude’s head with both hands, saying, “stop spitting.” He stops moving or making any sounds. An officer can be heard saying his feet felt cold. 

