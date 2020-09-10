Emiri Diwan statement By

© . Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah attends the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh
CAIRO () – Kuwait’s Emiri Diwan said in a statement on Thursday that the ruling Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah’s health is stable and that the Emir is receiving the scheduled medical treatment following surgery, the state news agency cited the Diwan statement.
Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah is in the United States completing medical treatment following surgery for an unspecified condition in Kuwait.
