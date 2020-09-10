Eminem’s Home Intruder Confesses to Planning on Killing the Rapper

WENN/Sheri Determan

Matthew David Hughes, who was arrested in April for breaking into the ‘Lose Yourself’ hitmaker’s Detroit home, reportedly told the rapper that ‘he was there to kill him.’

Eminem‘s encounter with a home intruder last April could have ended up so much worse. Matthew David Hughes, who was arrested for breaking into the rapper’s home in Detroit, Michigan in April, has reportedly confessed to planning on killing the star.

Matthew’s alleged evil agenda was unveiled during a preliminary examination in Macomb County District Court on Wednesday, September 9. Clinton Township police officer, Adam Hackstock, said in a testimony, “When Mr. Mathers asked him why he was there, he was told by Mr. Hughes that he was there to kill him.”

Hughes’ attorney, Richard Glanda, however, tells Fox News that his client denies ever saying that. “I’m not sure where [the officer’s statement] came from,” the lawyer says, noting that “there was no physical contact between the two in the house.”

On April 5, Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers III, awoke to discover a man standing behind him. The 47-year-old rapper initially thought it was his nephew, but it turned out to be a stranger who was later identified as Matthew.

The police officer also testified that Eminem gave Matthew a tour of his house and escorted him through a TV area, game room and basketball court to an exit out of the house. When Adam arrived at the house, he said he saw a security guard wrestling with Matthew, who reportedly muttered “friend” and said he lived nearby.

Matthew allegedly used a paving stone to smash a kitchen window and gain access to the Slim Shady’s home, setting off an alarm in the middle of the night. He has been in custody since the incident, charged with first-degree home invasion and malicious destruction of property.

Matthew is being held on a $50,000 cash bond and is apparently homeless. His attorney, who was appointed by the court, sought a competency evaluation for his client, but his client turned it down. In my opinion, “I think there’s some sort of mental issues involved here,” said Richard outside of the courtroom.