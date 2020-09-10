Dying dad can say goodbye to all four kids after $200,000 raised for family’s coronavirus quarantine

Mr Keans is dying of cancer and doctors have said he is unlikely to survive beyond Christmas.

This morning donations to the family topped $200,000, smashing their goal of $30,000 to fund the trip.

“Honestly cannot thank everyone enough for all the generous donations,” the organiser of the GoFundMe page wrote.

“Mark’s family are so very appreciative and this will take the financial burden off of their shoulders so now they focus solely on Mark.

“Thank you again everyone.”

The family has attracted a national outpouring of support after it was first revealed the Queensland government had given permission for only one of Mr Keans’ children to cross its strictly closed border.