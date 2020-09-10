‘Doogie Howser’ Reboot Gets Series Order at Disney Plus

RELATED STORIES

A new medical prodigy will be scrubbing in at Disney+: The streaming service has ordered to series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., a female-led reboot of Doogie Howser.

Set in modern-day Hawaii, the 10-episode reimagining follows Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha, a mixed-race 16-year-old girl who is juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. Guiding Lahela (and also complicating things) is her family, including her spitfire Irish mother who’s also her supervisor at the hospital, and her Hawaiian “Local Boy” father struggling to accept that his daughter is no longer his little girl.

Kourtney Kang (Fresh Off the Boat, How I Met Your Mother) will write and exec-produce the reboot, while Dayna and Jesse Bochco — the wife and son of the late Steven Bochco, who co-created Doogie Howser — are also on board as EPs.

“Thirty years ago, a young medical prodigy took the world by storm and left a lasting impact on pop culture,” said Ricky Strauss, president of content and marketing at Disney+. “Kourtney and the team at 20th Television have created a very modern take on this beloved property which will resonate with our global Disney+ audience. We can’t wait to introduce the world to the new Doogie!”

The original Doogie Howser — which ran for four seasons on ABC from 1989 to 1993 — starred Neil Patrick Harris as the titular teenager, a physician who tried to balance the challenges of practicing medicine with the day-to-day struggles of adolescence. The main cast also included Max Casella, James B. Sikking, Belinda Montgomery, Lisa Dean Ryan and Lawrence Pressman.

Doogie Kameāloha‘s series order comes just about five months after it initially went into development at the streamer. The show is scheduled to begin production later this year, with eyes on a 2021 launch date.

Does Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. pique your interest? Tell us in the comments!