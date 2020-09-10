Donald Trump Jr Defends Kyle Rittenhouse: We All Do Stupid Things At 17

Donald Trump Jr. has defended white teenager Kyle Rittenhouse — who was arrested and charged with the murder of two protestors in Kenosha.

During the interview, he was asked why the Trump administration has not condemned Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse used an AR-15-style rifle to shoot and kill Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and injure Gaige Grosskreutz, 26.

“We’re waiting for due process. We’re not jumping to a conclusion,” Trump Jr. said. “If I put myself in Kyle Rittenhouse(‘s shoes), maybe I shouldn’t have been there. He’s a young kid. I don’t want 17-year-olds running around the street with AR-15s. Maybe I wouldn’t have put myself in that situation. Who knows? But we all do stupid things at 17,” he added.

“I think it’s a little bit beyond stupid,” The Bachelorette star, Rachel Lindsay responded.

“Really stupid, fine,” Trump Jr. said. “But we all have to let that process play out and let due process take its course.”