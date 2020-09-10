Home Entertainment Donald Trump Admits He ‘Downplayed’ COVID-19 Pandemic To Journalist

Donald Trump Admits He ‘Downplayed’ COVID-19 Pandemic To Journalist

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

President Donald Trump admitted on record to a journalist that he knew how deadly the COVID-19 pandemic was, but downplayed it to avoid “panic.”

“I wanted to always play it down,” Trump said on March 19, according to CNN. “I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic.”

The admission caused an uproar online. The COVID-19 death toll in the US is nearing 200,000.

RELATED ARTICLES

©