Dollar Down With Investors Looking to Thursday’s ECB Meeting By .com

By Gina Lee

.com – The dollar was down on Thursday morning in Asia, ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting taking place later in the day.

The that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies edged down 0.10% to 93.165 by 11:54 PM ET (4:54 AM GMT).

The euro held onto gains against the greenback ahead of the meeting, with the meeting’s agenda expected to focus on policymakers’ views on the euro’s recent appreciation and its impact on inflation. Although ECB is widely expected to keep its policy unchanged, investors are looking to President Christine Lagarde’s comments on the subject to gauge the outlook for inflation and economic growth.

“The ECB is this week’s biggest event by far and there is a lot at stake,” Sumitomo Mitsui (NYSE:) Banking Corporation joint general manager of trading Masaru Ishibashi told .

“Most recently, the ECB downplayed inflation, but I want to see how Lagarde will approach this in her press conference. This will determine which way the euro goes,” he added.

Although the euro saw an uptick on the back of reports that ECB officials continue to be confident of the E.U.’s economic outlook, concerns over the single currency’s almost 6% appreciation against the dollar from its June low could see the rate slow down.

The pair inched down 0.06% to 106.11.

The pair edged down 0.19% to 0.7268, with Victoria state monitoring an outbreak of infections, while the pair inched up 0.01% to 0.6682.

The pair edged up 0.11% to 6.8384.

The pair inched down 0.05% to 1.2994. The U.K. on Wednesday unveiled draft legislation that increased the possibility of a no-deal Brexit in four months’ time. The mounting concerns could spell more losses for the pound, which steadied above the six-week low reached during the previous session.