Dodgers frustrated with family member quarantine rule

The MLB is hoping to implement a bubble format for the upcoming playoffs, similar to what the NBA has done in Orlando. Part of the plan to make the MLB bubble a success is to have family members of players quarantine before they head into the bubble to not risk any outbreak. However, the plan does not seem to be sitting well with the Los Angeles Dodgers, as players have complained that forcing family members to quarantine is entirely unnecessary.

“You’re asking us to choose between our families and the playoffs?” Justin Turner told the Athletic. “That’s a stupid question, especially when we’ve played however many successful games this season. Obviously, there were two blips early on (outbreaks with the Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals), but it was out of poor choices by individuals. Other than that, it has been a pretty successful season. Why change all the protocols now?”

Turner pointed out that players have been living with their spouses and families the entire season and some family members have even traveled with teams during away games. So why would those family members suddenly be required to separate for a week? However, Turner and the Dodgers may be alone in these concerns, as an anonymous source said that most players and teams are fine with the quarantine if it can reduce the risk of an outbreak.

“You just can’t be in a position to roll the dice and say, ‘Look, the Dodgers have been fine so far. Let’s hope it stays that way,'” an MLB source told Rosenthal. “If you’re running a league, it’s not the type of policy you would want. It’s basically a policy based on luck.”