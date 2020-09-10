Documents by Readdle app for iOS updated with built-in VPN

Documents by Readdle is a popular file manager app available for iPhone and iPad that works as a replacement for Apple’s Files app. The app was updated today to version 7.4, which brings a new built-in VPN that works not only with Documents, but also with any other iOS app.

As a file manager app, Documents is an advanced solution with local folders, servers, integration with third-party services, and a built-in web browser. With version 7.4, the app now has its own VPN.

If you’re not familiar with the term, a VPN is a virtual private network that protects your browsing and makes it difficult to track your online activities, which can be useful for public Wi-Fi networks. A VPN also lets you change your location to access websites and services from other regions.

According to Readdle, more than 11 million people use the Documents app to browse the web as the app lets users download files years before Safari added this option. In order to make this experience more secure, the company is today introducing its paid VPN service.

Here’s how Readdle describes the built-in VPN in the Documents app:

Enjoy your favorite movies, music, and websites everywhere. Change your virtual location to access any website or app that may be restricted for you. Watch Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu, listen to Pandora, and enjoy many other services wherever you are. Keep your data safe online. When you use a public Wi-Fi network, hackers can easily steal your sensitive info like passwords and credit card numbers. VPN encrypts your data, so no evil eye snoops on you while you’re sending an important email or use internet banking in your local coffee shop.

Users can subscribe to Readdle’s VPN by accessing the new VPN tab in the Documents app. There’s a free trial with 50MB of data per day and you can subscribe to the unlimited plan for $12.49 per month or $89.99 per year. Once the VPN is enabled, the company promises that all browsing data will be protected and that the user can change its location to 27 different countries in order to bypass virtual geo-restrictions.

Documents by Readdle is available for free on the App Store. The app requires an iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad running iOS 11 or later. In a related note, the company says that Documents app will be updated this fall with widgets and other iOS 14 features.

