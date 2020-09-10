Home Entertainment DJ Akademiks Distancing Himself From Tekashi After His Album FLOPS!!

DJ Akademiks Distancing Himself From Tekashi After His Album FLOPS!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

DJ Akademiks may be besties with Tekashi 6ix9ine, but he did not hold back in calling 6ix9ine’s album a flop, as numbers predict the album selling around 50k.

“You had a No. 1 song in the last couple of months, you’ve done all this trolling. Going to Nipsey’s mural, going to O Block. You snitched on n*ggas, you gonna sell 50,000 in the first week and you’ve been clowning other n*ggs who sold 50,000 in the first week. You can’t be the numbers guy and then your numbers are weaker than the people you clownin’. Doesn’t make sense,’ he says.

