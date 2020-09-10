Dizzee Rascal Recognized With Legacy Honor at GRM Rated Awards

WENN/Avalon

The ‘Bonkers’ hitmaker is celebrated for ‘changing the face of British music,’ whereas Stefflon Don, J Hus, and Aitch and AJ Tracey are among the night’s big winners.

Grime star Dizzee Rascal was honoured with The Legacy Award for “changing the face of British music” at the GRM Rated Awards in the U.K. on Wednesday, September 09.

The “Bonkers” hitmaker also performed at the virtual event, alongside Kano and George the Poet.

Stefflon Don, J Hus and Aitch & AJ Tracey were also among the night’s big winners, scooping the Female Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Video of the Year trophies, respectively.

The full list of winners is:

Album of the Year: J Hus – “Big Conspiracy”

– “Big Conspiracy” Track of the Year: Tion Wayne – “I Dunno” (featuring Stormzy & Dutachavelli )

– “I Dunno” (featuring & ) Mixtape of the Year: D-Block Europe – “PTSD”

– “PTSD” Female Artist of the Year: Stefflon Don

Male Artist of the Year: D-Block Europe

Video of the Year: Aitch x AJ Tracey – “Rain” (featuring Tay Keith )

x – “Rain” (featuring ) Personality of the Year: Chunkz

Breakthrough of the Year: Dutachavelli

Radio DJ of the Year: Kenny Allstar

Producer of the Year: JAE5