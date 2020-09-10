Diddy Photo’d Smoking A $100,000 BLUNT . . . Rare Cali Weed! (Pics)

Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs was spotted out yesterday, strolling on the beach in Malibu while smoking a fat blunt, has learned.

And it’s not just any old weed. Diddy is smoking a rare blend of marijuana, that has learned can cost up to $500,000 an ounce. So those two hefty sized blunts on his ear could retail for about $100,000.

Now before you say anything – weed is 100% legal in California. So Diddy’s not breaking the law by smoking that Cali bud in public.

Cannabis in California has been legal for medical use since 1996, and for recreational use since late 2016, has learned.

Diddy is a rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, record executive, entrepreneur, and actor. Combs was born in New York City but was raised in Mount Vernon, New York. He worked as a talent director at Uptown Records before founding his own record label, Bad Boy Entertainment, in 1993.

He’s best known for producing and cultivating artists such as Mary J. Blige and The Notorious B.I.G.

Combs has won three Grammy Awards and two MTV Video Music Awards and is the producer of MTV’s Making the Band. In 2019, Forbes estimated his net worth at $740 million.