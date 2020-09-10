Departed coach Anthony Seibold negotiates pay out with Brisbane Broncos

Departed Broncos coach Anthony Seibold has reportedly pocketed $1.5 million in a monster payout from Brisbane.

The 45-year-old last month announced his decision to walk away with three seasons left on his deal with the Broncos.

Seibold reportedly stood to earn up to $3.2 million if he were to see out the entirety of the contract at the club. However other reports claim the mentor also had a sixth-year option to extend his tenure.

The ex-Brisbane coach negotiated a severance package after reports claimed the Broncos had made him an offer of $1 million to walk away without seeing out the end of the 2020 season.

Phil Gould give his last word on Anthony Seibold and the Broncos

The club initially said Seibold would be given until the end of 2020 before his position was reviewed. When the coach realised he would not survive the review, he and the club started negotiating a settlement.

The Courier-Mail revealed Seibold’s payout finished up at $1.5 million.

Despite a rocky tenure, Seibold and the club are reported to have ended their relationship on good terms with the coach speaking to reporters for hours on the day he announced his decision to walk away before he was sacked.

Seibold announced last month he would not be returning to the club to fight for his job after leaving the club’s biosecurity bubble to attend a private family matter.