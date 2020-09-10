Denise Richards Leaving ‘RHOBH’

After just two seasons, Denise Richards is leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After the last season, we cannot say that we are surprised.

Denise has been caught up in a sordid storyline with Brandi Glanville — who claimed that she slept with Denise behind her husband’s back. The ladies also ganged up on her after she refused to bring her children to events they attended after a raunchy convo happened just earshot away from Denise’s girls.

Only Garcelle Beauvais truly had Denise’s back during the show. Kyle Richards, who while Lisa Vanderpump had been on the show, always played victim — turned into the main mean girl this season.

It’s likely that Denise is leaving to save her family any further humiliation. Brandi recently admitted that she had been used by the network for the storyline, seemingly regretting taking part in the smear campaign which lasted most of the season.