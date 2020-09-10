Denise Richards Leaving ‘RHOBH’ –

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

After just two seasons, Denise Richards is leaving the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

After the last season, we cannot say that we are surprised.

Denise has been caught up in a sordid storyline with Brandi Glanville — who claimed that she slept with Denise behind her husband’s back. The ladies also ganged up on her after she refused to bring her children to events they attended after a raunchy convo happened just earshot away from Denise’s girls.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR