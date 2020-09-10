Dak Prescott dealt with anxiety, depression after brother’s suicide

Following the revelation that Jace Prescott, Dak Prescott’s older brother, died by suicide this past spring, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said that he received assistance for anxiety and depression.

“When you have thoughts that you’ve never had, I think that’s more so than anything a chance to realize it and recognize it, to be vulnerable about it,” Prescott explained during an edition of “In Depth with Graham Bensinger” that will air, in full, this weekend, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

“Talked to my family, talked to the people around me simply as I did at the time. Some of them obviously had dealt with it before, was able to have those conversations and then reach out further just to more people.

“I think being open about it and not holding those feelings in was one of the better things for me.”

Prescott added that caring for his mother, who died from colon cancer in 2013, deeply affected Jace.

“He saw the times where she would have to spend probably 10-plus hours throwing up this and that and saw the medicine she had to take,” Prescott said during the interview with Bensinger.

“And, um, almost you can’t even put into words the burden. I mean, it’s something only Jace knew. And he didn’t necessarily share that.”

Prescott also admitted that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic made things even more difficult earlier this year.

“I’m a people person,” he said. “I’m somebody that likes to be around people. I like to inspire. I like to put a smile on people’s faces, day in and day out, and I like to lead.

“When that’s taken away from you simply because you’re forced to quarantine and not be around people and get around people as much as you would like to, yeah, it’s tough.

“As I explained, it creates new emotions. Emotions that I’ve never felt before but obviously dealt with. And I obviously got the help that I needed and was very open about it. I think that’s why I was fortunate to get over it, as not all are. As I’ve said before, I don’t want to sit here and dwell on the things that were a struggle for me when I know I’m very fortunate and blessed and other people have it much more worse. But just to be transparent about it, that even in my situation, emotions and those type of things, can overcome you if you don’t do something about it.”

Prescott reached out to current and former teammates and also sports psychologist Chad Bohling for help with dealing with his emotions and mental health.

“I think it’s huge to talk,” he said. “I think it’s huge to get help. And it saves lives.”

Prescott will feature for the Cowboys playing under the ` for the 2020 campaign.