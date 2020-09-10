Cyn Santana Breaks Silence On Leaked Phone Call: We Have The Right To Privacy

Cyn Santana has broken her silence hours after audio was leaked online, where she accuses Joe Budden of chasing her and dragging her and kicking her and their infant son out of his home.

“So, it’s not secret that Joseph and I broke up over a year and a half ago. It’s no secret. We’re in the public eye, we’re in the limelight, we’re public figures. My family is a real family with real blood in their veins. With a heart. With a mental. We’re still human beings,” she says in the clip. “We have the right to privacy. We have the right to deal with whatever it is that we deal with on our own time.”

Cyn says she was betrayed by a “sister” who leaked the call. A woman can be heard in the background whispering to her as she talks to Budden, but the voice isn’t clear enough to identify her.