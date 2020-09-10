Crypto markets ‘between a rock and a hard place,’ Peter Brandt says By Cointelegraph

Crypto markets ‘between a rock and a hard place,’ Peter Brandt says
Peter Brandt, long-time trader and CEO of proprietary trading firm Factor LLC, recently gave his thoughts on the current crypto market, describing the price action stuck between two difficult giants.
” and — those really, for me, is where the game is played,” Brandt told Cointelegraph in a Sept. 9 interview when asked about his thoughts on Bitcoin for the days and months ahead. As the two largest market cap assets in the crypto space, BTC and ETH each hold a large following, with their actions indicative of market health and likely subsequent ripple effects, depending on their activity.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.