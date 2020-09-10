Cricket Australia slams social media trolls over racist reaction to Indigenous players’ documentary episode

Cricket Australia has hit back at racist comments directed at Indigenous players online.

The organisation released a three-part film series entitled ‘Cricket Connecting Country’ which celebrates the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander heritage of some leading Australian players.

But its premiere was shockingly met with some atrocious racism on social media, which CA immediately called out.

“We are deeply disappointed to see blatantly racist and uneducated comments in the aftermath of Cricket Connecting Country’s premiere last night,” CA tweeted in a statement.

“Whilst we have chosen not to name the publisher of these comments publicly, we want to strongly reinforce that any form of racism or discrimination has no place in cricket, sport or wider society.

“Comments like these demonstrate just how far we still have to go.

“Our leading Indigenous cricketers addressed this issue in episode one of #CricketConnectingCountry last night.”

Some of the players featured in the documentary included Tyran Liddiard, Sam Doggett, Ben Patterson and Dan Christian.