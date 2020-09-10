Cowboys most valuable team in NFL, Bengals least valuable

Forbes released its latest ranking of how much each of the 32 NFL teams is worth, and to no surprise, the Dallas Cowboys remain on top.

The Cowboys are valued at a whopping $5.7 billion, a full billion dollars more than the next closest team. Even without the recent success of other franchises, the Cowboys remain in a league of their own when it comes to popularity and profitability. Credit goes to owner Jerry Jones, who bought the team for just $140 million in 1989 and in a little over three decades has managed to make the Cowboys the most valuable sports franchise on earth.

“I really can say this genuinely, I haven’t worked a day in 30 years,” Jones said. “It’s been that kind of experience. Every day has been a growing experience. The NFL and the Dallas Cowboys made me something I wouldn’t have been, just internally. It’s like a walk-on.”

The New England Patriots, who have won six Super Bowls this century, are second on the list at $4.4 billion, with the New York Giants ($4.3 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($4 billion) and the San Francisco 49ers ($3.8 billion) filling out the rest of the top top.

The list really puts into perspective how massively successful the NFL has become, as even the Cincinnati Bengals, who were ranked as the least valuable team, are still worth $2 billion. The Buffalo Bills ($2.05 billion), Detroit Lions ($2.1 billion), Tampa Bay Buccaneers ($2.28 billion) and Tennessee Titans ($2.3 billion) make up the rest of the bottom five.