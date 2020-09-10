Coronavirus restrictions could be in place for six months experts warn as PM announces “rule of six” for England

Boris Johnson has held out hope for a “moonshot” coronavirus test that will deliver a quick turn around result and enable a return to “more normal lives”.

The Prime Minister flew the idea for a miracle test as he announced a new “rule of six” restriction on social gatherings in England to halt the alarming rise in the number of covid cases, particularly amongst the young.

But government experts warned that new “rule of six”, which Nicola Sturgeon said she could adopt in Scotland where groups of eight can meet, could be in place for six months to come.

In his first Downing Street press conference since July Johnson could not resist a note of optimism, suggesting millions of tests a day could be carried out to check people are negative.

The 15-minute test would allow people who are not infectious to mingle with others in offices, sporting venues and theatres.

The PM said: “Now that is an ambitious agenda, but we are going to pilot this approach in Salford from next month, with audiences in indoor and outdoor venues and then we hope to go nationwide.”

He added: “We cannot be 100 per cent sure we can deliver that, but if we follow the rule of six we can control the current upturn and continue with opening up the economy.”

The PM’s enthusiasm was tempered with the reality that coronavirus restrictions could last until next Spring.

Government insiders have warned the new curbs, which are legally enforceable with fines, are expected to be in place for six months,

Speaking by the Prime Minister’s side Chris Whitty, the UK chief medical officer, said: ”The period between now and Spring is going to be difficult because this a respiratory virus. People should see this as the next block of , but it unlikely to be over in two or three weeks.”

A three-month review will take place in early December, but it is unlikely rules will be relaxed and they may be tightened further.

Whitty said the technology was not yet available, warning he should not put a date on when it would be because “that’s not how science works”.

However, the PM said he was “still hopeful that we could be able to get some aspects of our life back to normal by Christmas.”

The new crackdown is in stark contrast to the tone struck by the PM in July, when he suggested there would be a “significant return to normality” by Christmas.

He said: “The reason that we’re doing this is to prevent another wholesale national lockdown of the kind that we had in March, that is the objective.”

He added: “This is not a second national lockdown, it is to avoid a second national lockdown.”

Labour’s Keir Starmer urged the public to adhere to the new rules but said the government had finally acknowledged that the communications strategy was part of the problem.

He said: “They also need to recognise that the testing regime is all over the place, they cannot pretend that is not a problem.”