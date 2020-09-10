Coronavirus Australia live updates September 11: WHO chief scientist says vaccine trial suspension a ‘wake-up call’; Woman barred from dad’s Brisbane funeral; PM accused of ‘bullying’ Queensland premier; Victorian premier stands by curfew

By Freya Noble and Rebeka Powell< class="text--">17:25

A young woman barred by the Queensland government from her father’s funeral was forced to dress in full protective equipment to say a final, lonely goodbye to his body ahead of his cremation.

Sarah Caisip’s father, Bernard Prendergast, died while she was in hotel quarantine in Brisbane last week. Despite even a plea by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Ms Caisip was refused permission to leave quarantine to attend the funeral yesterday.

The 26-year-old former Brisbane resident — who travelled from Canberra, where there are no cases of coronavirus — was instead only allowed to say goodbye to her father’s body while dressed in extensive protective equipment and under police guard. She was not allowed to have any contact with her mother or little sister.

There have been no coronavirus cases in the ACT for more than 60 days.

In a letter addressed to Ms Palaszczuk and sent to media, Ms Caisip wrote about the heartbreak of being separated from her mother and sister while grieving.

“My father died on Wednesday 2 September and your government made me fight to get back into my home city to see him before he died, but sadly it was too late,” she wrote.

“You are preventing me from being with my 11-old-sister, Isobel, who has just lost her father days ago, days before Father’s Day.”You are also stopping me being with my mother, who has just lost her husband.