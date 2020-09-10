Coronavirus Australia live updates September 10: Victoria announces 51 new cases, seven deaths; New case in WA; $19m funding boost for suicide prevention; Worldwide death toll almost 900,000; Sydney club alert; Family of dying dad not allowed into Queensland

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has defended the state’s strong stance on granting funeral exemptions.

“I have always been very, very careful in making sure that anybody at a higher risk of having COVID-19, does not attend a funeral,” Dr Young said.

“Those are people who come from hot spots, interstate, or anybody who comes from overseas.”

It comes after the case of a 26-year-old woman named Sarah, who was returning from Canberra, which is a declared hotspot but has seen no cases in 60 days, was denied an exemption.

She has been granted permission to view her father’s body after the funeral ceremony.

“Although I understand the enormous toll this is taking on people who are coming here, to Queensland to attend a funeral of a loved one, whether that be a relative, or a friend, they can’t do that until they have been in quarantine for 14 days,” Dr Young said.

Sarah’s exemption to travel to see her dying father took 20 days to be approved and he died two days before she arrived.