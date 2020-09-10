College football Week 2: Scores, odds and predictions for top games

Time/television: Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. EST, pay-per-view broadcast

Missouri State-Oklahoma point spread: NONE

If you’re wondering where Bobby Petrino is now, the answer is coaching at Missouri State. After being fired by Louisville, Petrino took a year off and will be making his return to the sidelines this season with the Bears. Missouri State’s football program hasn’t won a conference title since 1990, and it went 13-42 from 2015 to ’19. Needless to say, this is a bad football team, and it’s going to take Petrino a lot of time to get anything from this program.

Oklahoma might treat this game like a scrimmage. We’ll see Spencer Rattler early, but head coach Lincoln Riley will likely sit his starters quickly once the Sooners start rolling. Oklahoma may also be short-handed after multiple COVID-19 outbreaks in recent months sidelined more than 20 players. After signing a massive extension, expect Riley’s team to deliver an even bigger blowout.

Week 2 college football prediction:

Oklahoma 55, Missouri State 7

Time/television:

Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m. EST, ABC

Clemson-Wake Forest point spread: Clemson -32.5 (60.0 over/under)

Coming off a disappointing end to the 2019 season, Clemson had a hectic offseason. A Tigers legend joined Dabo Swinney’s coaching staff, Travis Etienne shocked everyone by returning for 2020 and the team lost star receiver Justyn Ross and edge-rusher Xavier Thomas (COVID-19) for the season. The good news, Heisman Trophy favorite Trevor Lawrence is back, and Clemson has a great shot at winning it all.

Things looked promising for Wake Forest last season. The Demon Deacons finished 8-5 and had a superstar quarterback-receiver combo with Jamie Newman and Sage Surratt. Unfortunately, Newman transferred, and Surratt became the latest star to opt out by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft. It might not be easy to watch Wake Forest’s offense this season, but edge-rusher Carlos Basham Jr. will bring fire to this defense before he makes his way to the NFL. As for this matchup, Wake Forest lost 52-3 last season with Newman. Safe to say this one won’t be pretty.

Week 2 college football prediction:

Clemson 49, Wake Forest 7

UTEP Miners at Texas Longhorns (14)

Time/television:

Sept. 12 at 8 p.m. EST, Longhorn Network

UTEP-Texas point spread: Texas -43 (60.5 over/under)

The Miners kicked off their season in style with a nice 24-14 win over Stephen F. Austin, with freshman running back Deion Hankins (113 rushing yards, two touchdowns) leading the way. It was a respectable showing for UTEP’s offense, which has been a rarity in recent years. We hope the team enjoyed the good feeling, because things will come crashing down this week with a brutal matchup against Texas.

We know the Longhorns offense will miss Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson, and Texas needs someone in its reworked receiving corps to step up. Of course, Sam Ehlinger returning to campus is huge, especially if he can take the next step and become a Heisman Trophy contender. He’ll be supported by a strong backfield featuring Keaontay Ingram, Roschon Johnson and five-star signee Bijan Robinson.

We’ll be keeping an eye on how new defensive coordinator Chris Ash does after a summer training period that was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. A defense with safety Caden Sterns, a potential top-50 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft and edge-rusher Joseph Ossai should certainly make things easier for Ash.

Week 2 college football prediction: Texas 48, UTEP 10