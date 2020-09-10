College football Week 2: Picks and preview

The first full week of the 2020 college football season – at least in this new normal – is upon us. There are 21 games featuring FBS teams this weekend, of course, amid the coronavirus pandemic things can change. Already, Louisiana Tech’s visit to Baylor has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
Here’s a look at our picks (based on odds courtesy of betonline.ag) and previews for Week 2’s action. Rankings from The Associated Press Top 25 are listed in parenthesis.
UAB (1-0) at Miami, Fla. (0-0), Thursday, 7 p.m., ACC Network
The D’Eriq King Show will debut for the Hurricanes on Thursday. The Houston transfer was one of the most exciting players in college football while throwing for 4,925 yards and rushing for 1,421 over 35 games with the Cougars. However, the key for Miami, in front of scattered spectators, is how well they can contain a UAB offense that totaled 459 yards and controlled 37:05 of the clock during an opening 45-35 victory over Central Arkansas.
Prediction: Miami (-14)
Syracuse (0-0) at No. 18 North Carolina (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., ACC Network
With talented sophomore Sam Howell (3,641 passing yards, 38 touchdowns, seven interceptions in 2019) is back under center and two of the ACC’s better receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome (combined 123 catches, 2,052 yards, 22 TDs in 2019) are still in tow, the Tar Heels could enjoy a successful season – whatever that looks like. Syracuse, meanwhile, needs to bounce back from a disappointing 5-7 campaign of 2019. The Orange have won the last two meetings between these squads.
Prediction: North Carolina (-22)
Louisiana (0-0) at No. 23 Iowa State (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN
Iowa State made the right call in not allowing an intended 25,000 fans to attend this contest . Now, it can focus on getting off to a strong start on this unique season. A year ago, the Cyclones had high hopes entering the season, but finished 7-6. With Brock Purdy (6,232 career passing yards, 43 touchdowns, 16 interceptions) under center, Iowa State is again ranked to open the season. The Cyclones defense, which underachieved in 2019, must contain Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis, who threw for 3,050 yards with 26 TDs last year.
Prediction: Louisiana (+11)
Arkansas State (0-1) at Kansas State (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
In his first season as coach, Chris Klieman guided K-State to an 8-5 record and appearance in the Liberty Bowl. Quarterback Skylar Thompson (2,315 passing yards, 405 rushing yards with 11 TDs in 2019) is one of the more underrated performers at the position in the country. Arkansas State, meanwhile, led after one quarter at Memphis last weekend before losing 37-24.
Prediction: Kansas State (-10 1/2)
Charlotte (0-0) at Appalachian State (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., ESPN2
App State is the class of the Sun Belt, and has a good one in quarterback Zac Thomas, who is fourth in school history with 49 TD passes and seventh with 5,779 total yards. He threw for 477 yards with six touchdowns and no interceptions while the Mountaineers won the last two meetings with Charlotte in 2018 and ’19. Charlotte, which made a bowl for the first time as an FBS school in 2019, has one of the nation’s top young coaches in Will Healy.
Prediction: Appalachian State (-17)
Eastern Kentucky (0-1) at West Virginia (0-0), Saturday, 11 a.m., Fox Sports 1
The Mountaineers five-year run with a bowl appearance ended in 2019, as the program went 5-7. There are plenty of questions surrounding West Virginia’s chances for improvement this year. Mostly on offense, where It was held to 17 or fewer points six times last season and averaged just 2.6 yards per carry. The good news, EKU allowed 282 rushing yards in last weekend’s 59-0 loss at Marshall.
Prediction: West Virginia (OFF)
Louisiana-Monroe (0-0) at Army (1-0), Saturday, 12:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Army kicked its season off with an impressive 42-0 rout of Middle Tennessee last weekend. The Cadets’ option attack piled up 340 yards on the ground, but perhaps more important for Jeff Monken’s squad was that his defense pitched a shutout. It marked the first time since 2017 that Army blanked an opponent. Monroe has lost 18 of its last 19 non-conference road games, including each of the last four.
Prediction: Army (-19 1/2)
Duke (0-0) at No. 10 Notre Dame (0-0), Saturday, 1:30 p.m., NBC
This will be a historical moment for the Irish program, which will be playing as a member of the conference for the first time its 133-year history. As a member of the ACC, Notre Dame is expected to challenge Clemson for the league title. Led by quarterback Ian Book (6,118 career passing yards, 57 passing TDs), the Irish return 13 starters from last season’s 11-2 team. He threw four touchdowns – with two interceptions – and ran for 139 yards during Notre Dame’s 38-7 win at Duke in 2019.
Prediction: Notre Dame (-20)
Georgia Tech (0-0) at Florida State (0-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ABC
Mike Norvell makes his debut as Florida State head coach. There will be fewer than 20,000 fans in attendance for the big day, but at least football will be played. James Blackman (5,079 career passing yards) is slated to be under center for the Seminoles while Tamorrion Terry (60 receptions, 1,188 yards, TDs in 2019) is among the best receivers in the country. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, looks to rebound from a dismal three-win season in 2019. This will be the Yellow Jackets’ first trip to Tallahassee since 2009.
Prediction: Florida State (-12 1/2)
UT San Antonio (0-0) at Texas State (0-1), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
Texas State did not win its opener last week versus SMU, but the Bobcats were seriously competitive against a quality opponent during the 31-24 loss. Running backs’ Calvin Hill and Brock Sturges combined for 195 yards on 27 carries. UTSA is coming off a four-win 2019 campaign, but has won the last three meetings versus Texas State – the most recent coming in 2018.
Prediction: Texas State (-8 1/2)
Campbell (0-0) at Georgia Southern (0-0), Saturday, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
Expectations are high for Georgia Southern in 2020. The Eagles have won 17 games over the past two seasons and expect to challenge Appalachian State for the Sun Belt title this year. Linebacker Rashad Byrd (85 tackles, tackles for loss in 2019) is among the most talented defenders in the country. Campbell, out of the FCS, is playing the first of four games this season. Three will come against teams from the Sun Belt.
Prediction: Georgia Southern (OFF)
Austin Peay (0-1) at Pittsburgh (0-0), Saturday, 3 p.m., ACC Network
A year ago, Pitt had its collective hands full in edging Delaware 17-14. Austin Peay presents another FCS challenge for the Panthers. Pitt hopes running back A.J. Davis (530 rushing yards in 2019) will improve a ground game that averaged 3.0 yards per carry in 2019. Austin Peay, which fell 24-17 to Central Arkansas in its opener, is 0-20 against FBS competition since the start of the 1996 season.
Prediction: Pittsburgh (OFF)
Missouri State (0-0) at No. 5 Oklahoma (0-0), Saturday, 6 p.m., Pay Per View
It’s Spencer Rattler’s chance to shine and possibly become Oklahoma’s next great quarterback. He should have a good chance to go wild against this FCS opponent, though he likely won’t play a full contest. The Sooners are favorites to win the Big 12, and with Ohio State not in the picture at the moment, another chance at a spot in the College Football Playoff should be in the cards.
Prediction: Oklahoma (OFF)
The Citadel (0-0) at South Florida (0-0), Saturday, 6 p.m., ESPN+
Following years of success as Clemson’s co-offensive coordinator, Jeff Scott is set to make his head-coaching debut with USF. The Bulls went 4-8 in 2019, after losing their final four games of the campaign. However, South Florida is 29-1 against FCS competition since the start of the 2000 season, so Scott’s tenure is likely to get off to a positive start.
Prediction: South Florida (OFF)
Tulane (0-0) at South Alabama (1-0), Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
After going 2-10 in 2019, South Alabama is one victory shy of matching that win total after opening this unique season with a 32-21 upset of Southern Mississippi last week. Desmond Trotter threw for 299 yards with two TDs and two INTs, while USA receiver Jalen Tolbert caught six passes for 169 yards and both of those scores. Tulane, however, is coming off a second straight winning season, but must find a way to replace versatile quarterback Justin McMillan.
Prediction: Tulane (-8 1/2)
No. 1 Clemson (0-0) at Wake Forest (0-0), Saturday, 6:30 p.m., ABC
The run to a potential national title – during this new normal – begins now for Clemson. The star power is there, led by Heisman Trophy front-runners quarterback Trevor Lawrence (6,945 career passing yards, 66 TDs, 12 INTs) and running back Travis Etienne (4,038 career rushing yards, 56 rushing TDs). Plus, the Tigers’ defense should again be among the best in the nation. Clemson has won 11 in a row versus Wake, which no longer has versatile quarterback Jamie Newman (transfer to Georgia, then opted out of 2020 season) on campus.
Prediction: Clemson (-33)
Western Kentucky (0-0) at Louisville (0-0), Saturday, 7 p.m., ACC Network
In terms of skill players, Louisville has two of the nation’s best. Running back Javian Hawkins rushed for 1,525 yards with touchdowns during his first full season of 2019. Meanwhile. receiver Tutu Atwell caught 69 passes for 1,272 yards with 12 touchdowns. Atwell recorded 141 yards and three touchdowns on just four receptions during the Cardinals’ 38-21 win over Western Kentucky in 2019.
Prediction: Louisville (-12)
UTEP (1-0) at No. 14 Texas (0-0), Saturday, 7 p.m., Longhorn Network
Is this the year Texas wins a Big 12 title? Perhaps, but obviously Oklahoma will have something to say about that. Senior quarterback Sam Ehlinger has thrown for 8,870 yards and 68 touchdowns in three seasons, and also ran for 25 scores. However, it’s Texas’ defense that needs to improve after allowing 27.5 points last season. Now, UTEP, which just snapped an 11-game slide with last week’s 24-14 win over Stephen F. Austin, should not be much of a threat.
Prediction: UTEP (+43)
Houston Baptist (0-1) at Texas Tech (0-0), Saturday, 7 p.m., Big 12 Now on ESPN+
Texas Tech is 23-1 all-time against FCS schools, and that record should look better after this contest. The Red Raiders have also won 16 of their last 17 season openers, however, they’ve won just games total the last two years. Quarterback Alan Bowman (3,658 career passing yards, 23 TDs) is slated to return to action for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury at Arizona last September.
Prediction: Texas Tech (OFF)
Coastal Carolina (0-0) at Kansas (0-0), Saturday, 9 p.m., Fox Sports 1
Kansas has not won more than three games in any season since going 5-9 in 2009. One of the Jayhawks’ three victories last year came in their opener. It’s Les Miles’ second season in Lawrence, and while there’s obvious uncertainty surrounding every aspect of this campaign, there’s still hope for some form of success. Kansas, though, can start by avenging last season’s 12-7 home loss to Coastal Carolina.
Prediction: Coastal Carolina (+7)
