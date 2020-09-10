College football Week 2: 15 players to watch

Week 2 is the week most college football fans have been waiting for — when we finally see the power conference schools begin their seasons. As you are well aware, the Big Ten and Pac-12 aren’t playing football this fall while the SEC, ACC and Big 12 have cut back on their seasons so this will be a season unlike any other. There will be few, if any, fans in the crowd and not many non-conference games to choose from.

The SEC won’t start their season until Week 4 but there are still some good games on tap including one that is historic. So let’s look at the players to watch as the 2020 college football season gets started up.