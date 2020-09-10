College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 2 games as ACC, Big 12 open seasons

College football continues its peculiar, meandering way through the 2020 schedule with a 20-game Week 2 slate — one that introduces the first Power 5 competition, but only six ranked teams.

The first game of the week kicks off on Thursday when UAB travels to Miami, which boasts the status of being the first Power 5 team to play this season. From there, fans can enjoy six ranked matchups, including three all-ACC games, on Saturday.

The first of those kicks off at noon when Syracuse travels to No. 18 North Carolina; the Tar Heels are carrying a ton of momentum into the 2020 season, and expectations are high for Mack Brown in his first game out of retirement. Other notable ranked matchups include Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest, the “College GameDay” game of the week. Fans can also watch several nonconference matchups between Big 12 and Group of 5 opponents.

Here’s everything you’ll need for college football’s Week 2 schedule, including TV schedule, final scores and how to watch every game live:

College football schedule Week 2: What games are on today?

You can keep up with live scores and stats with SN’s live scoreboard.

Thursday, Sept. 10

GameTime (ET)TV channel
UAB at Miami8 p.m.ACC Network, fuboTV

Saturday, Sept. 12

GameTime (ET)TV channel
Syracuse at No. 18 North CarolinaNoonACCN, fuboTV
Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa StateNoonESPN, fuboTV
Charlotte at Appalachian StateNoonESPN2, fuboTV
Eastern Kentucky at West VirginiaNoonFox Sports 1, fuboTV
Arkansas State at Kansas StateNoonFox, fuboTV
Louisiana-Monroe at Army1:30 p.m.CBS Sports Network, fuboTV
Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame2:30 p.m.NBC, fuboTV
Georgia Tech at Florida State3:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
Texas-San Antonio at Texas State3:30 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
Campbell at Georgia Southern3:30 p.m.ESPNU, fuboTV
Austin Peay at Pitt4 p.m.ACCN, fuboTV
Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma7 p.m. 
The Citadel at South Florida7 p.m.ESPNU, fuboTV
No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest7:30 p.m.ABC, fuboTV
Tulane at South Alabama7:30 p.m.ESPN2, fuboTV
UTEP at No. 14 Texas8 p.m.Longhorn Network
Western Kentucky at Louisville8 p.m.ACCN, fuboTV
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech8 p.m.Big 12 | ESPN+
Coastal Carolina at Kansas10 p.m.FS1, fuboTV

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 2 games involving ranked teams will be televised live on national TV, with games appearing on the ACC Network, ESPN, NBC and ABC. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, NBCsports.com or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

College football scores Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game
Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina
Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State
Charlotte at Appalachian State
Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia
Arkansas State at Kansas State
Louisiana-Monroe at Army
Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame
Georgia Tech at Florida State
Texas-San Antonio at Texas State
Campbell at Georgia Southern
Austin Peay at Pitt
Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma
The Citadel at South Florida
No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest
Tulane at South Alabama
UTEP at No. 14 Texas
Western Kentucky at Louisville
Houston Baptist at Texas Tech
Coastal Carolina at Kansas

