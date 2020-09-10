College football schedule today: Full TV coverage for Week 2 games as ACC, Big 12 open seasons

College football continues its peculiar, meandering way through the 2020 schedule with a 20-game Week 2 slate — one that introduces the first Power 5 competition, but only six ranked teams.

The first game of the week kicks off on Thursday when UAB travels to Miami, which boasts the status of being the first Power 5 team to play this season. From there, fans can enjoy six ranked matchups, including three all-ACC games, on Saturday.

The first of those kicks off at noon when Syracuse travels to No. 18 North Carolina; the Tar Heels are carrying a ton of momentum into the 2020 season, and expectations are high for Mack Brown in his first game out of retirement. Other notable ranked matchups include Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame and No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest, the “College GameDay” game of the week. Fans can also watch several nonconference matchups between Big 12 and Group of 5 opponents.

Here’s everything you’ll need for college football’s Week 2 schedule, including TV schedule, final scores and how to watch every game live:

College football schedule Week 2: What games are on today?

Thursday, Sept. 10

Game Time (ET) TV channel UAB at Miami 8 p.m. ACC Network, fuboTV

Saturday, Sept. 12

Game Time (ET) TV channel Syracuse at No. 18 North Carolina Noon ACCN, fuboTV Louisiana at No. 23 Iowa State Noon ESPN, fuboTV Charlotte at Appalachian State Noon ESPN2, fuboTV Eastern Kentucky at West Virginia Noon Fox Sports 1, fuboTV Arkansas State at Kansas State Noon Fox, fuboTV Louisiana-Monroe at Army 1:30 p.m. CBS Sports Network, fuboTV Duke at No. 10 Notre Dame 2:30 p.m. NBC, fuboTV Georgia Tech at Florida State 3:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Texas-San Antonio at Texas State 3:30 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV Campbell at Georgia Southern 3:30 p.m. ESPNU, fuboTV Austin Peay at Pitt 4 p.m. ACCN, fuboTV Missouri State at No. 5 Oklahoma 7 p.m. The Citadel at South Florida 7 p.m. ESPNU, fuboTV No. 1 Clemson at Wake Forest 7:30 p.m. ABC, fuboTV Tulane at South Alabama 7:30 p.m. ESPN2, fuboTV UTEP at No. 14 Texas 8 p.m. Longhorn Network Western Kentucky at Louisville 8 p.m. ACCN, fuboTV Houston Baptist at Texas Tech 8 p.m. Big 12 | ESPN+ Coastal Carolina at Kansas 10 p.m. FS1, fuboTV

How to watch, live stream college football games

The Week 2 games involving ranked teams will be televised live on national TV, with games appearing on the ACC Network, ESPN, NBC and ABC. Live streaming options include WatchESPN, NBCsports.com or fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

College football scores Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 10

Saturday, Sept. 12