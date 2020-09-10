Chrissy Teigen Home Is Being Shown By Jason Oppenheim

Next season of Selling Sunset guest-starring Chrissy Teigen???
Selling Sunset has a new major plot twist — and it’s not even on the show. After Chrissy Teigen gave her unfiltered take on the TV show, and its real estate agents who she’s “never seen” IRL, one of the show’s stars, Jason Oppenheim, casually shared that he’s showing Chrissy and John Legend’s home.
Now for a little context, one month ago Chrissy went on a Twitter spree about Selling Sunset, giving her honest thoughts about it.
She ended up defending the cast, before questioning how legit they are as realtors, saying that both she and her own real estate agent have never “seen any of these people lol.”
Shortly after, Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group — which the show revolves around — replied to Chrissy, defending his team.
The whole exchange ended with Chrissy telling Jason she loves the show.
Well, now, it turns out Jason is apparently showing Chrissy’s Beverly Hills home, which is currently for sale for $23,950,000. (Yes, the one where she is so frequently Instagramming from the kitchen.)
He shared the news with Chrissy, adding, “If you want to see if I’m real…”
Given the house’s pedigree and amenities, it seems like an easy sell to whoever would be house-shopping in that price range.
If this is actually happening, fingers crossed that the cameras will be rolling.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!