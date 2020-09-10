Chrissy Teigen Home Is Being Shown By Jason Oppenheim

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

Updated 7 minutes ago. Posted 7 minutes ago

Next season of Selling Sunset guest-starring Chrissy Teigen???

Selling Sunset has a new major plot twist — and it’s not even on the show. After Chrissy Teigen gave her unfiltered take on the TV show, and its real estate agents who she’s “never seen” IRL, one of the show’s stars, Jason Oppenheim, casually shared that he’s showing Chrissy and John Legend’s home.


Kevin Mazur / Getty Images, Rochelle Brodin / Getty Images


Now for a little context, one month ago Chrissy went on a Twitter spree about Selling Sunset, giving her honest thoughts about it.

I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long! I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or insane as you guys said? Maybe I’m just so used to it because I live here? This is pretty normal lol some are actually really nice

She ended up defending the cast, before questioning how legit they are as realtors, saying that both she and her own real estate agent have never “seen any of these people lol.”

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.

I will say, I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol either have our agents, who I have obsessively asked.

Shortly after, Jason Oppenheim, president and founder of The Oppenheim Group — which the show revolves around — replied to Chrissy, defending his team.

@chrissyteigen Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent's knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don't know him either although that doesn't mean he isn't successful and didn't just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).

@chrissyteigen Chrissy, thanks for watching our show! Regarding your agent’s knowledge of members of my team, I respectfully don’t know him either although that doesn’t mean he isn’t successful and didn’t just sell you a stunning home in Weho (seriously, I love your new house).

The whole exchange ended with Chrissy telling Jason she loves the show.

@OppenheimJason Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox!

@OppenheimJason Honestly I don’t even know what agency our agent is with lol. Love the show! Pass your office every day, I’m an open house nut and am very sad I missed burgers and botox!

Well, now, it turns out Jason is apparently showing Chrissy’s Beverly Hills home, which is currently for sale for $23,950,000. (Yes, the one where she is so frequently Instagramming from the kitchen.)


He shared the news with Chrissy, adding, “If you want to see if I’m real…”

. @chrissyteigen If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients.

. @chrissyteigen If you want to see if I’m real, I’ll be showing your house tomorrow morning to one of my clients.

Given the house’s pedigree and amenities, it seems like an easy sell to whoever would be house-shopping in that price range.


If this is actually happening, fingers crossed that the cameras will be rolling.

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR