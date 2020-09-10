Chinese authorities charge six people over $5.8B PlusToken ponzi scheme By Cointelegraph

Chinese authorities charge six people over $5.8B PlusToken ponzi scheme
Six of the 109 individuals recent arrested by Chinese authorities in connection with the $5.8 billion crypto Ponzi PlusToken have been charged.
The defendants Chen Shaofeng, Luu Jianghua, Lu Jianghua, Lu Qinghai, Jin Xinghai, Wang Yin, and Zhang Qin were charged by prosecutors in Xiangshui County and Yancheng City on September 7. The authorities said they were “suspected in organizing and leading criminal pyramid schemes.”
