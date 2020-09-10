Chief Keef Baby Mama: NFL Star Odell Beckham Asked Me To P**P On Him!!

NFL star Odell Beckham is trending all over social media, after rapper Chief Keef’s baby mama told a very graphic story about him on a top rated podcast. learned that yesterday three self proclaimed “thots” took over the No Jumper podcast and made an explosive allegation against Odell Beckham.

LINK TO VIDEO w/ EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS

One of the three “thots” was rapper Chief Keef’s baby mama and she told a story about an alleged encounter with the NFL star .

According to the thotty, Odell allegedly has a poop fetish. She told the interviewers, “That’s how I got flown out, I sent him a bunch of poop pictures … I tried to make them sexy.”

Before you go believing this mess, the host of the show and the one telling the story, is Celina Powell who previously lied about being pregnant by Cardi B’s husband, Offset.

And it is stunning these allegations were allowed to be aired on one of the top podcasts in the world.

That said, the thotty claimed that Odell “likes to be sh***ed on,” but says that she was unable to complete the task – because it was “too nasty.”

So far Odell has not spoken out against these messy allegations. But we expect a denial any minute now.

LINK TO VIDEO w/ EXPLOSIVE ALLEGATIONS