Check out pictures of Guru Randhawa’s Lamborghini Gallardo



Guru Randhawa, ace singer, song writer and composer, has given the audience several amazing tracks year after year. He has a massive fan following and his music is enjoyed by people of all ages. Be it upbeat tracks or slow romantic ones, Guru Randhawa’s music is loved by millions of people. The singer lives life king size and there are no two ways about it. He even bought a super sexy orange Lamborghini Gallardo worth a whopping price recently.



Guru owns the ride which costs Rs 3 crore and announcing the details about his new toy, the singer wrote on social media, “New ride from today @lamborghini Gallardo Thankyou God, Mom Dad, My brother, my Team and all my fans and friends for making me capable of achieving everything in life including this new toy. This is all your love.” Well, he surely loves leading a luxurious life!