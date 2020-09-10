CARL CRAWFORD: Don’t Believe The Hype, My Label Pays Artist Top Dollar, More Than Anyone Else

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Megan Thee Stallion’s record label’s head honcho and entertainment mogul, Carl Crawford, is speaking out about his coin & how he actually pays his artists.

Carl owns the music label 1501 Certified Entertainment – which is currently locked in legal drama with Megan. Megan is claiming that her deal was “unfair.” But if you listen to Carl’s recent Forbes interview, where he doesn’t mention any names (but we all know who he’s talking about), he gives the tea on how much he pays his artist like, Meg. And it sounds pretty fair to us.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR