Cardi B Hires Private Investigator to Track Down Donald Trump Supporter Leaking Her Address

Instagram

The ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker has become a target for the POTUS’ fans after praising Democrats Bernie Sanders and making it clear she will be voting for Joe Biden in the upcoming election.

–

Cardi B hired a private investigator after a teenage Donald Trump supporter posted her address online.

The rapper revealed the scary news to fans during an Instagram Live chat, explaining the Trump-loving troll urged followers to set her house on fire.

“They be making fun of me. I ignore them. I don’t give a f**k,” Cardi explained. “Let me tell you something. S**t gets so intense that a Trump supporter posted my address and encouraged people to put my house on fire.”

“I literally hired a private investigator, and serve them with a warrant and arrest this boy. This boy was a f**king teenager. His parents were shook.”

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker has become a target for Trump fans in recent months after praising Democrats Bernie Sanders and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and making it clear she’ll be voting for Joe Biden in November’s general election.

She recently defended her political statements when controversial Republican commentator Candace Owens called the rap star “dumb” and “illiterate”.





“It’s not a secret I use my platform to encourage people to vote,” the rap star said. “I love politics… Today, Candace Owens said some real nasty things about me.”