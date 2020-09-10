Candace Cameron Bure Defiant Despite Backlash Over ‘Inappropriate’ Photo With Husband

WENN/Judy Eddy

The ‘Fuller House’ star is not sorry for sharing a picture which sees her husband of 24 years grabbing her boob, insisting, ‘This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.’

Candace Cameron Bure is unapologetic after drawing backlash for sharing a photo with her husband Valeri Bure which some people deemed “inappropriate.” Over the Labor Day weekend, the 44-year-old actress posted a picture of her husband getting handsy, with one of his hands on her boob.

The “Fuller House” star was forced to delete the image from her Instagram page after being judged for being affectionate with her husband of 24 years, but not without some resistance. She later reposted the pic on her Instagram Stories and wrote over it, “Just a refresher of said post,” adding that her husband “approved this post.”

Candace Cameron reposted her ‘inappropriate’ photo with her husband.

In a series of videos posted on her Stories, Candace also defended the snap. “For all of the Christians that are questioning my post with my husband’s hand on my boob – my husband of 24 years – thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it’s my husband,” she responded to the criticism.

“We have so much fun together,” she said without regret, claiming, “He can touch me any time he wants, and I hope he does. This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.”

The former D.J. Tanner-Fuller depicter said that she’s sorry for posting something that offended people, but quickly it took back. “I’m sorry if it offended you – I’m actually not sorry,” she said with a laugh. “I’m glad we have fun together after so many years. He can touch me all day long.”

Candace and Valerie, who was a Russion NHL hockey player, tied the knot on June 22, 1996. The two were first introduced to each other by her “Full House” co-star Dave Coulier. The couple has three children, daughter Natasha, 22, and sons Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18.

Candace, who is a devout Christian, is never shy to show her love for her husband. To mark Valentine’s Day on February 14, she posted a picture of her sharing a smooch with her husband in front of their three kids. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the loves of my life,” she captioned it.