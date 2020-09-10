CancelNetflix Trends As Subscribers Call Out The Streaming Service For Releasing The Controversial Film ‘Cuties’

Ya’ll it looks like Netflix has it done this time. Last month the streaming service was called out after the poster and trailer was released for their latest film “Cuties.” After facing backlash from the promotional side of things, some were hoping they would entirely cancel the film’s premiere.

However, that was not the case, and the film still premiered on the streaming service on September 9th as promised. Once viewers took a look at the movie, and the provocative dance moves that were being performed by the children in the film, they lit social media up with the hashtag #CancelNetflix. Some viewers took it as far as sharing screenshots to show proof that they were canceling their Netflix subscriptions.

Last month, Netflix released a statement addressing the backlash they received from just the trailer and the poster and said, “We’re deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for ‘Cuties.’ It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film, which premiered at Sundance. We’ve now updated the pictures and description.”

The film’s description reads, “Eleven-year-old Amy starts to rebel against her conservative family’s traditions when she becomes fascinated with a free-spirited dance crew.”

Maïmouna Doucouré, the director of the film talked about its message and said, “The main message of the film is that these young girls should have the time to be children, to enjoy their childhood, and have the time to choose who they want to be when they are adults. You have a choice, you can navigate between these cultures, and choose from the elements of both, to develop into your own self, despite what social media dictates in our society.”

Nonetheless, not many people were here for the film after the premiere.

One person said, “I defended this. I really believed that only Netflix’s marketing made this movie look bad. But I couldn’t watch it any further. Do not watch this film. It isn’t a good representation of ANY coming-of-age trope. It hypersexualizes underage children.”

I defended this. I really believed that only Netflix's marketing made this movie look bad. But I couldn't watch it any further. Do not watch this film. It isn't a good representation of ANY coming-of-age trope. It hypersexualizes underage children. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/pb4xLklBJM — jeth (@jettyvvv) September 10, 2020

More people denounced their support for the film under the hashtag.

Netflix has the nerve to put this filth under strong black lead. We don’t want any parts of this movie. #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/eh1v7JS6rY — Jada Exotic (@jadaexotic) September 10, 2020

If you’ve been to a dance competition, you’ve seen this before. Shame on parents for exploiting their girls.

Shame on Netflix #CancelNetflix pic.twitter.com/2lMzz9KsXP — Amber (@NYCdeb8tr) September 10, 2020

The short amount of footage I just scrolled past of their dances is way worse than I first thought. Reading up more and I want to vomit. #CancelNetflix is happening and rightfully so. I just canceled mine. It's really really awful. pic.twitter.com/12NuIDU7KZ — InkGirl (@Ink_Girl_) September 10, 2020

Deadline reports that Maïmouna said she received death threats following the initial criticism from the film’s promotion. She said, “I discovered the poster as the same time as the American public. My reaction? It was a strange experience. I hadn’t seen the poster until after I started getting all these reactions on social media, direct messages from people, attacks on me. I didn’t understand what was going on. That was when I went and saw what the poster looked like.”

She continued to say, “I received numerous attacks on my character from people who had not seen the film, who thought I was actually making a film that was apologetic about hypersexualization of children. I also received numerous death threats.”

Want updates directly in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94

The post #CancelNetflix Trends As Subscribers Call Out The Streaming Service For Releasing The Controversial Film ‘Cuties’ appeared first on The Shade Room.