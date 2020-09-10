Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to ‘KUWTK’ Coming to an End: ‘Nobody Called Me’

Instagram

Caitlyn Jenner has weighed in on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” announcing that it will end in 2021. The ex of Kris Jenner claims that the famous clan doesn’t contact her prior to announcing the shocking future of the show.

“I heard it on the news!” Caitlyn, who had any significant airtime on the long-running show, told Australia’s “The Morning Show”. “Nobody called me. I heard it through the media.”

When asked if she was surprised by the decision, Caitlyn responded, “No.” However, the 70-year-old has nothing but love for the show and her family. “That show, it’s probably the greatest reality show in history,” she gushed. “The girls and Kris have just done an amazing job with the show and keeping it going for this long.”

Cait went on to say that she could understand why they decided to end the show. “Everybody is in a different place now,” she explained. “And I think it’s time to move on. What a run.”

Kim Kardashian announced the end of an era via Instagram on Tuesday, September 8, revealing the show, which debuted on E! in 2007, will shut down after two more seasons. Addressing fans, Kim said, “It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

“After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way,” she continued.

Kim also thanked producer Ryan Seacrest and his E! team for “documenting our lives.” She wrote, “Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up With the Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever.”