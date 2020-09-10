Caitlyn Jenner Reacts to Keeping Up With the Kardashians Ending

“The girls have done and Kris has done just an amazing job with the show and keeping it going this long,” Caitlyn said. “But kind of everybody is in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on. What a run.”

“Nothing lasts forever,” she noted. “And shows do come and go, this one has by far done the best, I think, of any reality show in history. So at some point it’s going to come to an end…I wasn’t surprised, but I just am so proud of the kids for doing such a great job over the years. I mean, they did an amazing job.”