Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Ending

It’s been two days since a certain piece of news shocked me to my core: Yes, Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be ending after 14 years.
Well, it appears that despite appearing in over 150 episodes of the show and, you know, being a Jenner, apparently Caitlyn Jenner found out the same way we all did.
Speaking to Australia’s The Morning Show, Caitlyn said, “I heard it on the news. Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.”
“Was I surprised? No,” she continued. “The girls and Kris have done an amazing job with the show and keeping it going this long, but everybody’s in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on.”
When asked if the decision was motivated by a particular Kardashian or Jenner, she added, “I don’t know the inner workings of all of the family, you’d have to ask them, but I know that all of the kids have moved into their own areas.”
To a certain extent, perhaps Caitlyn not being told isn’t surprising itself — There’s been a feud between Caitlyn and the Kardashian krew for many years now, with Caitlyn saying that she no longer speaks to the family on numerous occasions.
