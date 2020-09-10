Home Entertainment Caitlyn Jenner Reacts To “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” Ending

It’s been two days since a certain piece of news shocked me to my core: Yes, Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be ending after 14 years.

Well, it appears that despite appearing in over 150 episodes of the show and, you know, being a Jenner, apparently Caitlyn Jenner found out the same way we all did.

Speaking to Australia’s The Morning Show, Caitlyn said, “I heard it on the news. Nobody called me, I heard it through the media.”


“Was I surprised? No,” she continued. “The girls and Kris have done an amazing job with the show and keeping it going this long, but everybody’s in a different place now and I think it’s time to move on.”

When asked if the decision was motivated by a particular Kardashian or Jenner, she added, “I don’t know the inner workings of all of the family, you’d have to ask them, but I know that all of the kids have moved into their own areas.”


To a certain extent, perhaps Caitlyn not being told isn’t surprising itself — There’s been a feud between Caitlyn and the Kardashian krew for many years now, with Caitlyn saying that she no longer speaks to the family on numerous occasions.


In case you didn’t know, things escalated in 2017 when Caitlyn released her memoir which had some pretty…strong comments about Kris. It’s a whole mess.

