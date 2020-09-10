Bruins expect Tuukka Rask to return for 2020-21 NHL season

Prior to leaving the bubble,and after losing Game 2 of Boston’s first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Rask made some comments that made some fans question his dedication to not only the sport, but his team.

The 33-year-old said he was “just trying to have fun and play the game,” and wasn’t “worrying about the results,” among other things.

It was later reported that Rask left the bubble due to a family issue, though fans still were relentless in their trashing of the Vezina Trophy nominee.

Among goaltenders with at least 35 games played this season, Rask ranked first with a 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. In the playoffs, he recorded a .904 save percentage and 2.57 GAA.

According to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, Rask hasn’t had any discussions about not returning next season. While anything can happen, it appears the Bruins will get at least another year of Rask minding the crease. He has one year remaining on his eight-year, $56 million contract.