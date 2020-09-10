Bruins expect Tuukka Rask to return for 2020-21 NHL season

Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask abruptly and unexpectedly left the NHL’s Toronto bubble in the midst of the team’s quest for the Stanley Cup. While his departure fueled speculation about his future in the league, the Bruins netminder reportedly isn’t thinking about retirement just yet.
Bruins general manager Don Sweeney met with the media on Wednesday morning to take questions following the club’s second-round loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sweeney discussed Rask’s future on the team, among other things, and he doesn’t sound too concerned about his No. 1 goaltender.
Prior to leaving the bubble,and after losing Game 2 of Boston’s first-round series against the Carolina Hurricanes, Rask made some comments that made some fans question his dedication to not only the sport, but his team.
The 33-year-old said he was “just trying to have fun and play the game,” and wasn’t “worrying about the results,” among other things.
It was later reported that Rask left the bubble due to a family issue, though fans still were relentless in their trashing of the Vezina Trophy nominee.
Among goaltenders with at least 35 games played this season, Rask ranked first with a 2.12 goals-against average and .929 save percentage. In the playoffs, he recorded a .904 save percentage and 2.57 GAA.
According to The Athletic’s Fluto Shinzawa, Rask hasn’t had any discussions about not returning next season. While anything can happen, it appears the Bruins will get at least another year of Rask minding the crease. He has one year remaining on his eight-year, $56 million contract.
Erin Walsh is a Boston sports fan through and through. Although many think Boston sports fans are insufferable, Erin tries to see things from a neutral perspective. Her passion is hockey, and she believes defense wins championships. In addition to covering sports for Yardbarker, she covers Boston sports for NBC Sports Boston. Follow her on Twitter @ewalsh90