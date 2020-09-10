Broncos’ Von Miller likely out for season with dislocated tendon

With Miller out for the foreseeable future, there will be pressure on Bradley Chubb, the team’s other primary pass rusher, to step up. Chubb missed most of last season after suffering a partial tear of the ACL in his left knee, and it has been reported that he may be on a snap count early in the season. Miller recently spoke highly of Chubb, saying that people were underestimating the impact he would have on the field.

“He’s been here this whole offseason just trying to get ready to go,” Miller said. “Bradley Chubb is already a monster. I feel like he’s stronger and he’s refocused. Not that he needed to refocus, but he’s definitely refocused, and he’s ready to go.”

The Broncos are hoping to bounce back after back-to-back losing seasons, as Drew Lock was a pleasant surprise for the team late in the season. But if Miller misses the whole season, the defense, which already had plenty of question marks, might struggle to get to the opposing quarterback.