Broncos’ Von Miller likely out for season with dislocated tendon

Von Miller is set to have surgery to repair his dislocated tendon and is expected to miss at least a few months recovering, with sources saying that he will likely be out for the season.
If Miller misses the season, it’s an extremely tough loss for the Broncos’ defense, as he is among the league’s most elite pass rushers. In seasons, he has racked up 106 sacks and 216 quarterback hits, making him one of the most dominant pass rushers of the last decade.
With Miller out for the foreseeable future, there will be pressure on Bradley Chubb, the team’s other primary pass rusher, to step up. Chubb missed most of last season after suffering a partial tear of the ACL in his left knee, and it has been reported that he may be on a snap count early in the season. Miller recently spoke highly of Chubb, saying that people were underestimating the impact he would have on the field.
“He’s been here this whole offseason just trying to get ready to go,” Miller said. “Bradley Chubb is already a monster. I feel like he’s stronger and he’s refocused. Not that he needed to refocus, but he’s definitely refocused, and he’s ready to go.”
The Broncos are hoping to bounce back after back-to-back losing seasons, as Drew Lock was a pleasant surprise for the team late in the season. But if Miller misses the whole season, the defense, which already had plenty of question marks, might struggle to get to the opposing quarterback.