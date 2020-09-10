British Prime Minister Bans Gatherings of More Than 6

In England from Monday, we’re introducing the Rule of Six. You must not meet socially in groups of more than six. And if you do, you will be breaking the law. This will apply in any setting indoors or outdoors, at home or in the pub. The ban will set out in law — and be set out in law — and it will be enforced by the police and anyone breaking the rules risks being dispersed, fined and possibly arrested. Two whole households will no longer be able to meet if they were together exceed the limit of six people. And I’m sorry about that. And I wish that we did not have to take this step. But as your prime minister, I must do what is necessary to stop the spread of the virus and to save lives. I want to be absolutely clear, this is not — these measures are not a, another national lockdown. The whole point of them is to avoid a second national lockdown. But in future, in the near future, we hope — we want to start using testing to identify people who are negative, who don’t have coronavirus, who are not infectious, so we can allow them to behave in a more normal way in the knowledge that they can’t infect anyone else with the virus.