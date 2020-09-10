‘Bringing Up Bates’ Star Josie Bates ‘Heartbroken’ After Suffering a Miscarriage

Instagram

The reality TV star takes to her Instagram account to share her feelings after she and husband Kelton Balka find out that they lost their ‘precious baby’ during ‘a recent ultrasound.’

Josie Bates‘ excitement at the prospect of expanding her family has turned into heartbreak. The “Bringing Up Bates” star announced on Wednesday, September 9 that she and her husband Kelton Balka have lost their unborn second child following a miscarriage.

Making use of Instagram to share the devastating news, the 21-year-old mother of one began her lengthy message by pointing out, “Sometimes you have to walk through experiences you never thought you would have to.” She continued to confess, “This has been a very difficult time for our little family.”

<br />

“Kelton and I were over the moon excited to be expecting a sweet baby in March, 2021! We were filled with anticipation as we began to dream of what it would be like as a family of four and for Willow to have a little playmate,” she recalled. “We surprised our family and friends with the news at Willow’s one year old birthday party! Already, my heart felt an unexplainable amount of excitement!”

“Sadly, when I went for a recent ultrasound, we were heartbroken to hear our precious baby had gone to be with Jesus. Our hearts have been completely broken,” the reality star went on sharing. “I’ve never experienced the type of pain and loss that I’ve had these past weeks. There is an empty spot in our hearts and in our home.”

Keeping a positive attitude in the midst of the difficult situation, Josie noted, “Even though we never got to see our baby face to face or hold its tiny hand, we know God has a purpose for its short life. In spite of our grieving, we have peace in knowing that our little baby is in heaven with Kelton’s sweet mom.”

The TV personality then explained the meaning of the second photo in her post that showed off two circular charms. “I added a charm to my necklace, next to Willow’s, to help us never forget the memories of how this little one made us feel and how much love and joy it brought to our family,” she disclosed. “We are grateful for the love and prayers from so many during this time.”

Josie and Kelton tied a knot in October 2018. Together, they share a 13-month-old daughter, Willow Kristy. PEOPLE claimed that Josie’s second pregnancy journey will be featured in the September 24 episode of “Bringing Up Bates” since “the couple want to preserve the memory of learning the happy news.”