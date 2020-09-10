Brightspark looking to upend Canadian venture capital with $60-million fund, new financial instruments

Article content continued

Fondaction and Teralys Capital are also among the backers. “The fund brings a long-standing and differentiated expertise to the seed-stage ecosystem throughout the country, including a significant footprint in Quebec,” said Seif Belhani, Teralys principal.

It’s not just large investors, though: 15 per cent of the amount raised comes from individual investors.

Brightspark has invested in six companies through the new fund so far. It had completed an initial close in January, but largely took March and April off due to the pandemic. Talks with backers resumed in May, and it closed the full $60 million last month. All in, the firm is looking to invest in between 15 and 20 companies.

About three-quarters of the fund will be used to invest at the Series A level, where Brightspark typically writes cheques for between $1 million and $1.5 million, with most of the rest aimed at earlier stages.

“Canada is going through a little bit of a seed crisis with not enough seed money. And so we are getting a little earlier and are in companies that are pre-revenue,” said Skapinker.

Canada is going through a little bit of a seed crisis with not enough seed money Mark Skapinker

Canadian VCs are increasingly in their own portfolio firms or in later-stage companies. In the first half of 2020, later-stage firms brought in 50 per cent of all money invested, up from 22 per cent from the same period in 2019. That was especially true for the second quarter, with 69 per cent of investments being for $20 million or more.

Part of the problem is that due to the pandemic, some accelerators and incubators for early-stage firms have slowed down their programming, which is designed to help young firms grow. There’s also been a slowdown in angel investment activity, according to Forest.